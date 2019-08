Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va- Round up your friends and family for the Third Annual “Circle The Wagons Barbecue Cook-Off and Concert”. Organizer Chris Ray from Center of the Universe Brewing is here with the details of this event coming up on Saturday in Ashland. The fundraiser benefits the local nonprofit “Circles Ashland” and you can read more about their great cause at https://circlesashland-va.org/