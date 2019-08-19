× VCU’s Free Store is now open for students, staff

RICHMOND, Va. — Being a college student can be tough on the bank account, so VCU’s Office of Sustainability has opened a resource to help their students get free school supplies and items for their everyday needs.

It’s called VCU’s Free Store and it opened for business Monday morning.

The Free Store provides the VCU community with equitable access to necessities. The store is meant to promote equitable access to school and art supplies, electronics, kitchen supplies, home goods and reduce the number of unwanted items sent to the landfill.

Students and faculty can donate office supplies, decorations, furniture, non-perishable food or anything else that other students can use.

The store is accessible to all VCU students, faculty and staff with a valid VCU ID.

The Free Store is located inside the RamBikes building at 201 N. Belvidere Street.

For more information about how to donate unwanted items, click here.

https://sustainability.vcu.edu/free-store/