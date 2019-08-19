Tracy Sears surprises 3-time cancer survivor who volunteers to drive cancer patients to appointments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dee Kannon has devoted the last decade of her life, driving cancer patients as part of the American Cancer Society's "Road to Recovery Program."

The volunteer program provides free transportation to patients who cannot drive themselves to their treatments. While the cost of gas and car maintenance come out of Dee's personal expenses, she says she wouldn't have it any other way. Dee is a three-time cancer survivor and lost her husband, Dave, to Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in December of 2003. She says giving back has helped her find purpose and "something good" after losing her husband. She's a proud grandmother who now spends many of her free days being a guardian angel to cancer patients who need encouragement and support.

One of Dee's favorite passengers is George Shelton. He was diagnosed with stage four Colon Cancer in 2014. Dee started driving George in 2016 and the two formed a life-long friendship over the many hours traveling to and from treatments. George is waiting on the results from his recent scans, but is hopeful his cancer has gone into remission.

Tracy Sears and photographer, Chris Munnings, recently traveled with Dee and George on one of their road trips to the medical center. She surprised the two with gift cards, including a gift card to Cracker Barrel, one of Dee and George's favorite places to have lunch on their travels together.