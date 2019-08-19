× Plane crashes in swamp near Tappahannock-Essex County Airport

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. — The pilot of a small plane suffered serious injuries after the aircraft crashed near Tappahannock-Essex County Airport, according to Virginia State Police.

“At 4:23 a.m., Virginia State Police were alerted to a distress call from a pilot. Search efforts were immediately underway to locate a crashed plane,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “At approximately 6:13 a.m., the small, private aircraft was located in a swampy area near the Tappahannock-Essex County Airport.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were notified about the crash.

