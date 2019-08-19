Sip & Savor & Enjoy The Richmond Skyline

RICHMOND, Va- You have the chance to enjoy a night of live music and adult beverages for a good cause. The Virginia War Memorial Foundation is hosting its second annual “Sips On The Skyline” fundraiser, and you are invited! Kathy Owens and Bill Davis joined us live on our show to share the exciting details. Mixologist Barry Haneburg from Virago Spirits, one of the participating vendors, is also here with a sneak peak of some cocktails you can enjoy at the event. The event is coming up Friday, September 6th from 7 to 10pm. For More Information visit www.vawarmemorial.org
