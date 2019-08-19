On the road with Salt & Forge

Crash closes I-85
Jackson Ward restaurant Salt & Forge is adding a food truck to it’s business. (Photos by J. Elias O’Neal)

RICHMOND, Va. – – A year-old Jackson Ward restaurant is taking to the streets in search of new revenue and a potential second location.

Salt & Forge, which opened in April 2018 at 312 N. Second St., is looking to sop up its share of the area’s mobile food scene by adding a food truck.

Owner David Hahn said the truck, which passed its inspection Thursday morning, could be ready to roll for its first few private functions next week.

Keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

