Put On Your Dancing Shoes

Posted 1:58 pm, August 19, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. - Do you love to dance? CBS6 is a proud sponsor of the RVA Bachata Congress that’s coming up September 6th-8th. Tune in to hear what’s in store for this years event with Board Members Valorie Watkins and Anita Fung-Wu followed by a special dance performance from Emily Johnson and Anthony Quintana. Come on out and enjoy the The RVA Salsa Bachata Foundation Inc 2nd Annual RVA Salsa Bachata Conference September 6-8, Delta Hotel by Marriott 555 East Canal Street.  For More Inforamtion visitwww.rvasalsa.com

