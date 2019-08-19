RICHMOND, Va. - Do you love to dance? CBS6 is a proud sponsor of the RVA Bachata Congress that’s coming up September 6th-8th. Tune in to hear what’s in store for this years event with Board Members Valorie Watkins and Anita Fung-Wu followed by a special dance performance from Emily Johnson and Anthony Quintana. Come on out and enjoy the The RVA Salsa Bachata Foundation Inc 2nd Annual RVA Salsa Bachata Conference September 6-8, Delta Hotel by Marriott 555 East Canal Street. For More Inforamtion visitwww.rvasalsa.com
Put On Your Dancing Shoes
