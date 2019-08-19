Soldier who drove military vehicle to downtown Richmond found not guilty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. -- Former Virginia National Guardsman Joshua Yabut was found not guilty by reason of insanity Monday in Nottoway County court.

Yabut, 30, made national headlines in June 2018, when investigators said he took an armored personnel carrier from Fort Pickett in Blackstone and drove it more than 60 miles to Richmond, with multiple police officers in pursuit.

The chase came to an end in the middle of Broad Street, near City Hall, where Yabut climbed out of the vehicle and was taken into custody.

He was charged with felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle for that incident.

Four months later, investigators said Yabut violated the conditions of his bond by taking an unauthorized flight out of the country and researching bomb-making.

He was charged for that incident as well.

Yabut will return to Central State Hospital for evaluation and monitoring.

He still faces charges in Richmond in connection to the June 2018 armored personnel carrier incident.

