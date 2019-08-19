RICHMOND, Va- Author Susan Schwartz and her brother, Photographer Cliff Middlebrook, Jr. created the book “Haunted Charlottesville and Surrounding Counties.” The brother sister duo have captured some great images and documented frightening locations where paranormal activity is present. You have the chance to meet Susan at she signs copies August 24th- Barnes & Noble – Charlottesville and again August 31st- Exchange Hotel- Gordonsville. www.susanschwartzauthor.com
Experience “Haunted” Charlottesville
