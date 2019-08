Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- While much the country's political focus is on the 2020 presidential race, Virginia's November elections will see every seat in the Virginia General Assembly up for grabs. CBS 6 invited the candidates from each Senate and House district in the Richmond Metro area to talk about their campaigns.

Mark Lewis is a Libertarian candidate in Senate District 9, currently held by Sen. Jennifer McClellan.

Watch all the Battleground Virginia interviews here.