The heat index may break 100° four straight days this week

August 18, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. --  Highs Sunday afternoon will reach into the low and mid 90s, but with the humidity factored in, the heat index will be around 100° in the Richmond metro.

The heat will intensify on Monday with many areas away from the coast in the mid to upper 90s.

Monday's maximum heat index will break 100° in many locations, and some spots could break 105°.

Similar weather is expected on Tuesday.  The heat index will be near or slightly above 100° on Wednesday, and in the mid to upper 90s on Thursday.

A cold front will pass on Thursday, and cooler weather is expected at the end of the week.  Humidity levels will turn a little more comfortable as well.

