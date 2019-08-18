× Person stabbed in Richmond suffered ‘life-threatening’ injuries

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police have charged a person with aggravated assault after a stabbing in the city’s Northside.

Police were called to the 2900 block of North Avenue, around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, to investigate an assault.

Officers arrived and found a victim who had been stabbed multiple times.

That victim was taken to a hospital with injuries described at the time as “life-threatening.”

An updated condition was not available Sunday.

Police arrested one person and charge that person with aggravated assault. Police have not yet released that person’s name.