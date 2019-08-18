Person stabbed in Richmond suffered ‘life-threatening’ injuries
RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police have charged a person with aggravated assault after a stabbing in the city’s Northside.
Police were called to the 2900 block of North Avenue, around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, to investigate an assault.
Officers arrived and found a victim who had been stabbed multiple times.
That victim was taken to a hospital with injuries described at the time as “life-threatening.”
An updated condition was not available Sunday.
Police arrested one person and charge that person with aggravated assault. Police have not yet released that person’s name.