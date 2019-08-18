× Man carrying hammer killed in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A man carrying a hammer was killed in a Sunday morning shooting, according to Richmond Police.

Police received a call of an assault in the 4500 block of Old Warwick Road around 9:30 a.m. Sunday

When officers arrived, they found a male in the street with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting victim, according to police, had been at a residence on that block, left, and returned armed with a hammer. He was shot upon his return.

One person has been detained in connection to the shooting, according to police. So far no charges have been announced.

