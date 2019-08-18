Fire in Chesterfield home’s kitchen sends 2 to hospital

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two people have been hospitalized after a fire broke out in the kitchen of a Chesterfield County home Sunday evening.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 6400 block of Meadowburm Drive for a structure fire at 6 p.m.

Officials told a CBS 6 News crew on the scene that something cooking on the stove started the fire.

Two people were taken to area hospital with “minor smoke exposure,” officials said.

There was no word on the extent of the damage.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.