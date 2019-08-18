× Man found dead on rock in James River

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on a rock in the James River.

Police received a call around noon Sunday from someone who saw the body on a rock under the Manchester Bridge.

The Richmond Fire Department sent a boat crew out on the river to retrieve the body.

The body was taken to the Medial Examiner’s Office where it will be identified and the cause and manner of death will be determined.

Anyone with information should call Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000

