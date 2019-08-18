These kids got free back-to-school shopping spree to ‘start the first day with confidence’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHORT PUMP, Va. -- Twenty-five children from The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond enjoyed an exclusive back-to-school shopping spree thanks to Macy's Sunday.

For the first time, the store at Short Pump Town Center donated $5,000 to the group so each child could buy $200 in clothes for back to school.

"It just brings such joy to see the children so happy," said Kelly Olsen, the store manager at Macy's Short Pump.

With their gift cards in hand and a Macy's volunteer to make sure they found the best deals, the kids picked out a wardrobe fit for a successful school year.

Damarcus Brown, a rising 10th grader, said the shopping spree was a memorable experience.

"It was a good experience...I got stuff, I got a nice amount with Ms. Denise. She helped me,” Brown said.

Brown said the feeling he got shopping at the department store was hard to describe.

"You know how you get that feeling you can’t explain," he said. "It’s like that..happy, excited."

Olsen said Macy's values what the Boys & Girls Clubs does for the community and wanted give back to the group.

"We all know what the first day can be like, so knowing that they'll start the first day with confidence is really meaningful," Olsen said.