Police: ‘No validity’ to text messages about shooters at Virginia Walmarts

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Just days after August’s deadly mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, text messages have been circulating throughout Virginia, saying more attacks could be coming to Walmart or Target locations, WTKR reported.

Text screenshots have been shared nearly 1,000 times saying that a man was arrested in connection with a group that would be “shooting up” local Walmarts this weekend.

Though these texts may have alarmed residents, Virginia Beach police said there is no validity that this is connected to the city.

We are aware of the social media store threat that has also been reported by other departments nationwide. There is no validity to the information being connected to Virginia Beach. — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) August 16, 2019

Messages like these aren’t just being spread in Virginia Beach. These texts are being spread all around the country, according to reports.

In fact, Rock Hill Police also said they were aware of the posts.

Reports of these messages have also been popping up in Marion, South Carolina.

Authorities are aware of these alarming messages but said there is no evidence that there is a valid threat.