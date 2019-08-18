‘Disturbance’ leads to shooting at Southside apartment complex, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Richmond’s Southside Sunday afternoon that left two men injured.

Officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Glenway Court at the Glenway Green Apartments just after 4 p.m. for multiple calls about a possible shooting.

“Officers arrived, and located two males suffering non life-threatening injury, following a disturbance of some type between the two,” Capt. John W. Hall Jr. with Richmond Police said.

Officials said one of the victims was wounded and transported to an area hospital.

Hall said the other man was treated at the scene.

“Major Crimes Detectives are attempting to gather additional information that may assist with this investigation,” Hall said.

No additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or they may visit http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.