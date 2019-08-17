Woman rushed to hospital with ‘kidney stone’ pain gives birth to triplets

STURGIS, S.D. – A South Dakota woman who thought she was in pain from kidney stones found out she was actually about to give birth to triplets.

“I figured it was kidney stones because I’ve went through them before,” Dannette Giltz, of Sturgis, told KOTA.

Dannette and her husband, Austin, already have two children and had no immediate plans for more, until life changed in an instant.

“You don’t ever see triplets being conceived naturally, let alone going 34 weeks without knowing,” Dannette said. “I go to the doctor’s thinking I’ll have surgery for kidney stones and end up going into labor with a c-section that night. It’s crazy.”

The triplets – Blaze, Gypsy and Nikki – are healthy and should soon be back home, KOTA reports.

In the meantime, Dannette says she’s so grateful for the family members, friends and total strangers who have offered help.