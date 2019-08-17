Walter the Weather Dog nabs 3rd place in calendar contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Walter the Weather Dog has nabbed a top spot in the 2020 Richmond Animal League (RAL) Calendar Contest.

Walt came in third place and raised more than $6,000 for animals in need.

Christopher Marlowe the cat came in first and raised more than $7,200. Pup Otis Von Boyle the Third scored second place by pulling in more than $6,900.

Each vote cost $1 in the "stiff" competition, which raised more than $73,000.

"Make sure to spread the word - use social media, let your friends and family know, host a charity night, and get creative," organizers said. "Every vote puts your pet that much closer to winning the cover AND goes towards saving the lives of over 2,000 cats and dogs who come to RAL each year."

Pet photographer Laura Siegle will snap the top contestants' featured photos for the calendar.

The top pet scores the cover and a month of their choice while the other top eleven pets fill in the remaining months in the calendar.

The calendar will go on sale early this November, officials said.

Don't miss Walter the Weather Dog along with CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel in the Backyard Weather Center weekdays on CBS 6 News starting at 5 p.m.

You can also follow Walter on Facebook and Instagram.