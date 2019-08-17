Say goodbye to sunsets after 8 p.m.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The sunset for August 17 is 7:59 p.m. in Richmond. This marks the first sunset before 8 p.m. since May 1st

This is the point of the summer when we are losing one to three minutes of daylight each day, and our amount of daylight on the autumnal equinox will be just over twelve hours. Daylight keeps shrinking until the start of winter, and then begins to increase again at the end of December.

Although daylight is decreasing, temperatures are not. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s through mid-week.

