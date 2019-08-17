Lawn and Order: Richmond officers cut grass for ‘sweetest lady’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man who travels the country mowing lawns for people in need returned to Richmond for second time this year.

Rodney Smith Jr. has been traveling state by state mowing lawns with police officers as part of his new Mowing with Cops Tour.

Richmond Police Officers Ed Costley and Chris Saunders used Smith's decorated lawn mower that looks like a police cruiser complete with working red and blue lights to mow Mrs. Fountains' lawn.

The trio cut the grass for Mrs. Fountains, who Smith said was "one of the sweetest ladies you will ever meet."

"After getting done with Mrs. Fountains lawn she came out and talked to us," Smith noted. "She was married for 52 years. Her Husband who was a preacher passed away three years ago. She told us stories about him. She misses him dearly."

The officers told Smith one of the biggest challenges of the job is staying up late.

"Six p.m. to 5:30 a.m.," Saunders said. "You get used to it."

The officers said they "stay busy non-stop" during their shift.

The pair, who have been on the force for more than four years, said community engagement is one of their favorite aspects of the job.

"I'd say doing stuff like this," Costley said. "Genuinely helping the community."

“And helping the best people on the worst days,” Saunders added.

Meet officers Saunders & Costley of the Richmond PD pic.twitter.com/u6rSxcshbk — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) August 17, 2019

Smith said he wanted to be a police officer growing up, so he is doing this to thank police for their service as well as to rally the community around those who serve and protect.

This latest way he is giving back is part of his Raising Men Lawn Care Service foundation, in which he also provides free lawn care to the elderly and disabled.

“It just started to innocently. I didn’t expect to see kids out here mowing laws as part of the program,” Smith said. “When I was young, I just disliked mowing lawns, but God took something I disliked and turned it into something. And now I’m doing it every single day for free.”

Smith also stopped in Richmond in late May offering to mow lawns for military veterans and widows

He said he cuts grass across the country in hopes of inspiring children around the country to get involved in community service.

“It’s about letting them [kids] know that no matter how young they are, how old they are, they can make a difference, and it doesn’t have to be with a lawnmower,” he told CNN in 2018. “They [kids] can make a difference one lawn at a time.”

This morning in Richmond,VA I have the honor of mowing with officers Saunders & Costley of the Richmond PD @RichmondPolice pic.twitter.com/2ruaDQfPAi — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) August 17, 2019

We had the pleasure of mowing Ms. Fountains lawn for her this morning . She’s one of the sweetest lady’s you will ever meet . She was so happy we came to mow her lawn. Making a difference one lawn at a time @RichmondPolice pic.twitter.com/rgfyCz0MJG — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) August 17, 2019

After getting done with Mrs. Fountains lawn she came out and talked to us . She was married for 52 years. Her Husband who was a preacher passed away 3 years ago. She told us stories about him . She misses him dearly. Such a Sweet lady pic.twitter.com/pKA6HNMJ2s — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) August 17, 2019

Thank you for keeping the community of Richmond,VA safe pic.twitter.com/N6ZxO7A9fq — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) August 17, 2019

Which of Virginia's iconic foods do you think Smith should try? He and the officers said they were not fans of peanut soup.

:-)