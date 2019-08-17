Deputies: Missing 14-year-old staged bed to look like she was sleeping, crawled out of window

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find missing 14-year-old Joni Rene Bradley, who was last seen at her Powhatan County home Friday night.

Deputies with the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office were called to Bradley’s home in the 1000 block of Avatar Court at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The girl’s family had last seen her at the home at 10 p.m., but discovered she was missing when they went to check in her bedroom at 11 a.m., according to officials.

“It also appears that she staged her bed to make it look like she was still in it and then left through a window in her bedroom,” deputies s said. “It is possible that she may have been in contact with someone through social media.”

Bradley is described as a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 134 pounds. She has blue eyes and pink and purple hair.

She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a skull on it, black leggings as well as white, blue or purple beaded bracelets, officials said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at 804-598-5656 or Powhatan Crime Solvers at 804-403-4357.

