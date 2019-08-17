Group protests outside Petersburg City Hall over ‘improper’ spending

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- More than a dozen people filled the steps of Petersburg City Hall Saturday morning over concerns about the way they believe city officials are handling money.

The Clean Sweep Petersburg group held the peaceful protest Saturday morning.

“We’ve come across through FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) requests, credit card purchases that are not quite above board, they’re improper to say the least," group member Ron Flock said. “We just had this march to bring awareness and to invite the council members to also be aware and maybe work with us.”

However, Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham disagrees.

“This group has come up with false reports before," Parham said. "Yet again here they are again trying to destroy the progress we have made inside the City of Petersburg."

Parham said the city manager has met with the group in the past and he stands behind her.

“We’ve talked to the city manager and are well aware of the city manager and we allow the city manager to do her job and she runs everything by our city council," Parham explained. "We are well aware of what it takes to run the city and we stand by our city manager 100 percent."

But group members claim their voices are not being heard.

“We just would as citizens to have our own voice and it hasn’t seemed like we’ve had that voice," Flock said.

Flock also said the group wants to be able to work with city leaders to improve the city.

“I live here, I been here 20 years, I want this city to thrive and that’s what we all want. Unfortunately, there have been adversary positions taken, but if we can’t come together, we’re all just wasting our time..." Flock said. "We might as well just scrap it and let somebody come in and take it over -- and I’m not willing to do that.”