175-plus pets find homes during Clear the Shelters Day

RICHMOND, Va. — Area animal shelters held special events for the nationwide Clear the Shelters pet adoption initiative resulting in more than 175 pets finding their forever homes.

Richmond Animal Care and Control

Richmond Animal Care and Control officials said the city shelter had 59 adoptions for Saturday.

“Our staff and volunteer team rocked it out,” officials posted on Facebook. “Thank you for everyone that adopted a pet today!”

The shelter also did a Facebook LIVE video to show off the “adoptable pets” waiting to meet their new forever families.

Richmond SPCA

The Richmond SPCA, which waived adoption fees for the day, “sent 81 pets home with loving guardians.”

“What an amazing day!” officials posted. “We are so grateful for the community’s response and how many people came with open hearts to give lifelong homes to pets in our care.”

Chesterfield Animal Services

Chesterfield Animal Services said their crews adopted 36 pets Saturday.

“We have only 9 dogs/ cats left in the shelter,” officials said. “A lot of animals are smiling today!”