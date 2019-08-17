Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va.--

WE CARE Festival

Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Hotchkiss Field Community Center 701 E Brookland Park Blvd, Richmond, VA 23222)

FREE

The 13th annual WE CARE Festival, organized by Fifth Street Baptist Church and in partnership with First African Baptist, Fresh Anointing Cathedral and First Union Baptist Church, returns to Hotchkiss Field Community Center on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Comedian Antoine Scott will host this year’s event with family-friendly activities, including face painting and haircuts for children, a car and bike show; a wellness zone with complimentary blood pressure checks; a community awareness zone will offer voter registration and other resident resources and a kids zone and Richmond Public School students will receive free bookbags and supplies. (A rain date is schedule for Saturday, August 24.)

For more information, contact Monisha Crosby at evangelism@fifthstreetbaptist.org or visit the event’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/wecarefestival/