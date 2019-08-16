Your retirement investment update: The state of stocks and the ‘inverted yield curve’

Posted 3:18 pm, August 16, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. -- The stock market has had a rough time in the month of August, so far.

After a robust 2019 all the way through mid-summer, President Trump’s threats of further tariffs on Chinese goods, Germany’s acknowledgement that it could be headed into recession, and other shaky indicators have made for a tumultuous month.

Then came word Tuesday from the bond market that the “yield curve” had “inverted.” Suddenly – or not so suddenly for those like Sandy Wiggins from ACG Wealth Management who had been paying attention - when investors were scrambling to get out of equities and into bonds, the long-term outlook turned bleak.

At that moment, short-term Treasury bills paid more to investors than longer-term T-notes, because demand was outstripping supply and driving the price up.

Could the US be headed in the near future for a recession? And what does that mean for your retirement and your nest egg?

Wiggins visited the CBS-6 studio Thursday to discuss the state of the markets and how best to maintain your retirement strategy. Take a listen.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.