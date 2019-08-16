Three killed in two-car crash in Page County

Posted 8:23 pm, August 16, 2019, by

PAGE COUNTY, Va. — Three people are dead and others injured after a two-vehicle accident in Page County on Thursday.

Around 2 p.m., a 2008 Ford F-250 was traveling south on Rt. 340 when the driver lost control, crossed the center-line and collided head-on with a northbound 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan.

The driver of the Ford, Douglas W. Sours, 65, of Shenandoah, Va., was transported to Winchester Medical Center with minor injuries. Sours was wearing a seat-belt.

The driver of the Dodge, Gurmeet Singh, 44, of Carteret, NJ., died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Singh was wearing a seat-belt.

Two of the Dodge’s three passengers died at the scene: Jasleen Kaur, 38, of Cateret, NJ., and a 6 year old female, of Carteret, NJ., died at the scene as a result of their injuries. The third passenger, an 11 year old male, was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. All occupants were wearing seat-belts.

The crash remains under investigation.

Charges are pending.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.