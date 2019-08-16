× Three killed in two-car crash in Page County

PAGE COUNTY, Va. — Three people are dead and others injured after a two-vehicle accident in Page County on Thursday.

Around 2 p.m., a 2008 Ford F-250 was traveling south on Rt. 340 when the driver lost control, crossed the center-line and collided head-on with a northbound 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan.

The driver of the Ford, Douglas W. Sours, 65, of Shenandoah, Va., was transported to Winchester Medical Center with minor injuries. Sours was wearing a seat-belt.

The driver of the Dodge, Gurmeet Singh, 44, of Carteret, NJ., died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Singh was wearing a seat-belt.

Two of the Dodge’s three passengers died at the scene: Jasleen Kaur, 38, of Cateret, NJ., and a 6 year old female, of Carteret, NJ., died at the scene as a result of their injuries. The third passenger, an 11 year old male, was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. All occupants were wearing seat-belts.

The crash remains under investigation.

Charges are pending.