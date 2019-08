Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The show went to the birds – literally when Brent Lubbock and Juan Romero from Sylvan Heights Bird Park visited the show with some very feathery friends! They brought in an Aracari, a young crow, and an Eurasion Eagle Owl.

The park hosts several events during the year, including their annual fundraiser that’s coming up October 12, 2019 6:00PM - 11:00 PM… 500 Sylvan Heights Park Way in Scotland Neck, NC. For more information visit www.shwpark.com