Spectacular Seafood with Chef Ausar

RICHMOND, Va. – Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh, Owner of The Kitchen Magician Catering Company made two delicious seafood-inspired dishes that are easy to re-create at home. First, he prepared a Blackened Salmon Salad featuring fresh pineapples and mangoes, and then he served up “Shrimp Fra Diavolo”. Experience the kitchen magic yourself Saturday, August 17th 5-8pm and/or Sunday, August 18th 12-3pm at Firehouse 15 3011 Meadowbridge Rd . For More Information visit www.kitchenmagiciancatering.com

Blackened Salmon Salad

Ingredients

4 6oz salmon fillets

4 tablespoons of blackening seasoning to cover fish

1 grilled pineapple

1 avocado sliced

2 mangoes diced

12 oz. of grape tomatoes sliced in half

12oz of diced cucumber

4 ears of corn grilled

½ cup of candied almonds

8 cups of spring mix

1 cup of olive oil

1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard

2oz pineapple mango juice

1 tablespoon of brown sugar

½ teaspoon of sea salt

½ teaspoon of finely chopped thyme

Instructions

1) Heat a nonstick or cast iron pan to medium high heat.

2) Generously coat the salmon with blackening seasoning. Add 1 tablespoon of oil to the pan and sear the salmon on each side for 2-3 minutes. Cook until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees.

3) Make salad by adding juice, mustard and all seasonings in a bowl. Drizzle in olive oil while whisking vigorously until thickened.

4) Assemble Salad by placing all vegetables in a bowl and tossing together. Place salad mixture on the center on the place and drizzle with salad dressing. Place salmon on top and garnish with candied almonds. Enjoy!

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

Ingredients

1 pound of 16-20 shrimp peeled and deveined

16 oz of grape tomatoes cut in half

16 oz of tomato sauce

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

1 cup of white wine

4 garlic cloves

½ teaspoon of red pepper flakes

½ teaspoon of oregano

½ teaspoon of fresh thyme

¼ cup of frsh chopped basil

¼ cup of chopped parsley

1 and a ½ pepperoncini

1 cup of shaved parmesean cheese

Grilled French Bread or pasta of choice

Instructions

1. Heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in 12-inch skillet over high heat until shimmering. Add shrimp and cook on each side for 30 seconds. Remove skillet and set aside. Add tomatoes and sauté for 2 minutes. Deglaze pan with wine, add all herbs and spices and reduce by half. Add tomato sauce.

2. Add shrimp back to skillet and simmer gently, stirring and turning shrimp frequently, until they are just cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes. Drizzle with olive oil and serve with grilled French bread.

3. If you decide to use pasta add at the end and bring up the temperature by dropping the cooked pasta in hot water, draining and adding to the dish.