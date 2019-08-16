Son of Richmond woman found murdered in bathtub: ‘My mom always expressed the importance of living your life with love’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's been more than three months since Scott Fairman lost his mom Suzanne.

She was found murdered inside her home along Tanglewood Road in Richmond in May, discovered face down in a bathtub near a bloody knife.

Months later, Richmond Police say they finally have a person of interest in custody.

"I'm just thankful for the hard work that they were able to apprehend this individual," Fairman said. " 'It's terrible that anybody has to feel this pain but I'm thankful that he doesn't have to cause this to anyone else.'"

Detectives say they identified the person of interest within days of the homicide after the man was arrested on charges not related to this case, but that they couldn't release information until they were further into the investigation.

"'I would say that at this point I don't think there's much pertaining to the case that could make me happy necessarily in the traditional sense."

Fairman said the only thing that eases his mind now is the justice he hopes is served.

"I don`t think he deserves the death penalty, he deserves to pay back every day he took from my family and her friends."

"My mom always expressed the importance of living your life with love and at the time I took that advice for granted... and now I need it in my life more than ever."

"I need to show my boys her legacy and how to be strong so that they can grow up to live their life the way she lived hers."