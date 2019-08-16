Golf cart driver killed in head-on collision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMITHFIELD, Va. -- A 45-year-old man driving a golf cart was killed in a head-on collision early Friday morning, according to Virginia State Police. The deceased driver was identified as Ryan Allen Cooling, of Elkton, Maryland.

"At approximately 12:51 a.m. (August 16), Virginia State Police Communications Center received a call of a two-vehicle accident on Route 10, east of Route 710, involving a golf cart," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "Cooling was traveling in eastbound in the westbound lanes of Route 10."

Police said Cooling was driving, without headlights, when a 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage struck his golf cart head on.

Cooling, who was not wearing a seatbelt according to police, died at the scene.

The Mitsubishi driver, identified as 30-year-old Joseph Thomas Connelly, of Smithfield, was arrested for driving under the influence, according to Virginia State Police. He was treated for minor injuries.

Route 10, near Cypress Creek Golfers' Club in Smithfield, was closed several hours while police investigated the overnight crash.