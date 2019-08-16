Dale Earnhardt Jr., family, survive plane crash
SEVERE WEATHER ALERT: Click here for watches and warnings

Pedestrian hit trying to cross busy Henrico road

Posted 5:19 am, August 16, 2019, by and

HENRICO COUNTY, Va – Henrico County Police are investigating an accident that sent a pedestrian to the hospital Thursday night.

Officers say a man was hit by a car as he tried to cross the Mechanicsville Turnpike near the Northeast Plaza Shopping Center.

Medics transported the man to the hospital with critical injuries.

Investigators do not believe speed or alcohol is a factor in this crash. They say they believe the driver didn’t see the man crossing the road in time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.