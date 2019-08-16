× Pedestrian hit trying to cross busy Henrico road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va – Henrico County Police are investigating an accident that sent a pedestrian to the hospital Thursday night.

Officers say a man was hit by a car as he tried to cross the Mechanicsville Turnpike near the Northeast Plaza Shopping Center.

Medics transported the man to the hospital with critical injuries.

Investigators do not believe speed or alcohol is a factor in this crash. They say they believe the driver didn’t see the man crossing the road in time.