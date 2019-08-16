Goalkeeper hurt in bizarre incident with fan

Liverpool is facing a possible goalkeeping crisis this weekend after back-up keeper Adrian was injured in a bizarre incident with an overenthusiastic fan.

The Spanish shot-stopper only joined the club two weeks ago but was the hero as Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to win the UEFA Super Cup Wednesday.

However, as the team celebrated the win on the pitch, a supporter ran from the stands and inadvertently gave Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp a selection headache.

“A supporter jumped over something, was chased by some security guys, slipped and kicked his [Adrian’s] ankle. Crazy,” Klopp said in a press conference Friday.

Swollen ankle

Liverpool face Southampton in the English Premier League Saturday as it continues its bid for a 19th domestic title.

Klopp, clearly bemused by the situation, confirmed that Adrian’s ankle was swollen and a decision on whether he starts will be made closer to kickoff.

Liverpool is already without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who sustained a calf injury in the Reds’ opening day victory over Norwich, and may now have to field an unrecognizable keeper between the posts.

“There is no doubt about how much we love our fans, but if they all could stop doing that — it’s not funny,” Klopp added.

“If one person cannot stop himself, then the people around should do it.”

Who is Andy Lonergan?

If 32-year-old Adrian fails to be fit in time, Klopp will have to rely on either 35-year-old Andy Lonergan or 20-year-old Caoimhin Kelleher — although the latter has only just graduated from the club’s academy.

Lonergan, perhaps the most realistic alternative, is yet to play a competitive game for the Reds but has enjoyed a long career playing for a host of teams in the lower divisions of English football.

He only joined Liverpool this summer to help out with a goalkeeping shortage at the club, with both Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet departing.