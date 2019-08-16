Erin & The Wildfire perform new song ‘Rising’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Back by popular demand, Erin & The Wildfire made a return visit to Virginia This Morning. This talented band combines elements of funk, soul, and pop into a unique experience for fans!

Their new song, “Rising” will be on Spotify later in August and is about climate change. They also performed, “Whatever U Like.”

Catch them in concert Saturday, Aug. 17 at 11:30 a.m. for the R-E-S-P-E-C-T Day Fest Devils Backbone Basecamp Brewpub in Roseland, VA. Then they will be at The Virginia Beer Company on Friday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m.

For more information on how you can book this group, visit www.erinandthewildfire.com