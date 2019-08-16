23-year-old jeweler opens Richmond shop: ‘It’s been a dream’

Posted 11:32 am, August 16, 2019, by

Emily Warden (Photos courtesy Emily Warden Designs)

RICHMOND, Va. — A jewelry shop has joined the Strawberry Street retail row.

Emily Warden Designs, a shop and production studio for its namesake’s hand-made jewelry, opened Aug. 7 at 425 Strawberry St. in the Fan. The space was formerly home to The Pink Pig Boutique.

Warden studied art at JMU and started her business in 2015 while still in school.

Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!


Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. Email feedback and questions to EatItVirginia@gmail.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.