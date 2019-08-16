× 23-year-old jeweler opens Richmond shop: ‘It’s been a dream’

RICHMOND, Va. — A jewelry shop has joined the Strawberry Street retail row.

Emily Warden Designs, a shop and production studio for its namesake’s hand-made jewelry, opened Aug. 7 at 425 Strawberry St. in the Fan. The space was formerly home to The Pink Pig Boutique.

Warden studied art at JMU and started her business in 2015 while still in school.

