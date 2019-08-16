Death investigation underway at Chesterfield apartment complex

Posted 4:13 pm, August 16, 2019, by , Updated at 04:15PM, August 16, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police have launched a death investigation after an adult was found dead inside of a Chesterfield County apartment Friday morning.

Police responded to the Mallard Cove Apartment complex at approximately 11:00 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found an adult dead inside an apartment in the 4000 block of Mallard Creek Circle.

Police say they are not seeking any suspects at this time.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

