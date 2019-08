Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW KENT, Va. -- Animals, staff and guests were evacuated from the Colonial Downs racetrack Friday afternoon after a fire alarm sounded.

"Out of an abundance of caution we evacuated the building and racetrack areas," a representative said in a press release.

Within 40 minutes, firefighters gave the all-clear for team members and guests to re-enter the facility, and attributed the fire alarm to a faulty sensor.