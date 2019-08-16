× Amtrak offers 50% off nationwide travel in September

RICHMOND, Va. — Amtrak if offering customers 50% off ticket purchases nationwide in the month of September.

For two days only, Friday, Aug. 16, through Saturday, Aug. 17, customers can book half-off tickets for travel between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30, with no blackout dates.

All prices will be automatically discounted from the standard fare price and are one way only.

“Amtrak wants to inspire customers to get carried away on an adventure to destinations across the country,” said an Amtrak spokesperson. “With experiences and memories that can be kept for a lifetime, Amtrak invites customers to share the experience with friends, families and loved ones for a trip this September.”

Richmond travelers can travel to New York for as low as $52 and Philadelphia for as low as $37.

Customers can travel one-way for as low as:

Richmond – New York -$52

Richmond – Philadelphia – $37

Washington DC – Charleston – $55

New York – Savannah – $70

New York – Atlanta – $80

Lorton – Sanford (Auto Train) – $56

For more information about the sale, click here.