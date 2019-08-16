⚽Weekend Events: Richmond Kickers Family Fest, Big Taco Festival, Down Home Family Reunion and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here’s a list of fun events happening around Central Virginia this weekend.

Richmond Kickers Family Fest presented by WTVR CBS 6

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. | Kickers play at 7 p.m.

City Stadium (3201 Maplewood Ave, Richmond, VA 23221)

Tickets start at $12

The Richmond Kickers will host Family Fest presented by WTVR CBS 6 Saturday at City Stadium. The party starts at 5:30 p.m. with half off craft beers until 6 p.m. and live music from the Cary Street Ramblers before the Kickers will take the field at 7 p.m. to host Toronto FC II.

CBS 6 has partnered with Star Auto Sales to give away two used cars during halftime of the match. Fans can register inside City Stadium after the gates open at 5:30 p.m. Winners can only win one of the cars.

Click here to purchase tickets to Saturday’s match at RichmondKickers.com. Bring the family and save with the Family Four-Pack, which includes four (4) General Admission tickets to the Aug. 17 match plus two (2) 8" Papa John's Pizza vouchers, redeemable at the central concession stand, all for only $40.

Down Home Family Reunion

Saturday from 4 - 11 p.m.

Abner Clay Park (Belvidere & West Leigh Streets at I-95 & Exit 76B Interchange)

FREE

The 29th annual Down Home Family Reunion, a Celebration of African American Folklife, is Saturday from 4 to 1 p.m. n Abner Clay Park in Downtown in Richmond’s Historic Jackson Ward.

This year’s event marks the 1619-2019 Commemoration of the arrival of African people to America and the contributions to making America great. The festival presented by Elegba Folklore Society, Inc. Richmond's Cultural Ambassador and other partners.

On stage this year are Jerome Bigfoot Brailey’s Funk Allstars — of the Parliament/Funkadelic Family, Afrobeat and Juju from Bénin, West Africa, Jah Baba, NeoSoul Vocalist, Ms. Tasha Nicole, Full Power Blues, African Dance, Music & the Oral Tradition with Elegba Folklore Society and more. Also in the Park the Interactive Folkloric Demonstrations, The Juanita Ragland Heritage Market, Delicious Down Home Food, Annie Tyler New School Pavilion featuring youthful performers and cultural engagement plus the Waverly Crawley Community Row. The Down Home Family Reunion is free and open to the public, just pay as you go for food and shopping.

For more details visit http://efsinc.org/

Big Taco Festival

Saturday from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Hanover Vegetable Farm

Tickets are $10

Join Big 98.5 at Hanover Vegetable Farm on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Big Taco Festival. The cornhole tournament begins at 2 p.m. There will be music from local acts along with music from the radio station. Food trucks on site.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate. Children under 5 are free and must be accompanied by a parent with a GA ticket.

Gates open at 11 a.m. and parking is free. Chairs and pets are allowed. There will be music from local acts along with music from the radio station. Food trucks on site.

For more details visit https://richmondfamilymagazine.com/event/big-taco-festival/

WE CARE Festival

Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Hotchkiss Field Community Center 701 E Brookland Park Blvd, Richmond, VA 23222)

FREE

The 13th annual WE CARE Festival, organized by Fifth Street Baptist Church and in partnership with First African Baptist, Fresh Anointing Cathedral and First Union Baptist Church, returns to Hotchkiss Field Community Center on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Comedian Antoine Scott will host this year’s event with family-friendly activities, including face painting and haircuts for children, a car and bike show; a wellness zone with complimentary blood pressure checks; a community awareness zone will offer voter registration and other resident resources and a kids zone and Richmond Public School students will receive free bookbags and supplies. (A rain date is schedule for Saturday, August 24.)

For more information, contact Monisha Crosby at evangelism@fifthstreetbaptist.org or visit the event’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/wecarefestival/