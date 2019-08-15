× Roundabouts could pop up at these Chesterfield intersections

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — More roundabouts could be placed around Central Virginia. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is holding a public hearing to discuss four intersections where it would like to install them.

Ashcake Rd. at Greenwood Church Rd. (Hanover County)

Otterdale Rd. at Harpers Mill Pkwy. (Chesterfield County)

Otterdale Rd. at Hampton Park Dr. (Chesterfield County)

Bailey Bridge Rd./Springford Pkwy. at Spring Run Rd. (Chesterfield County)

“The primary purpose of the project is to improve safety and operations,” a VDOT spokesperson said. “The prefabricated units are made from recycled material and are considered a low-cost alternative when compared to the costs and impacts of traditional roundabout construction.”

VDOT’s public hearing is scheduled for Thursday, August 22 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Winterpock Elementary School in Chesterfield.