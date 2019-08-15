UPS Store workers arrested for stealing cell phones from packages then selling them in Virginia

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Police arrested four people accused of being part of a theft ring that operated out of two UPS (United Parcel Service) Stores. Colonial Heights Police launched an investigation after an officer discovered large number of cell phones being sold at electronic kiosks in Colonial Heights and Petersburg.

“The officer contacted UPS management and identified three of the individuals as current UPS Store employees from Colonial Heights and Fort Lee,” a Colonial Heights Police spokesperson said. “Working with UPS, the officer was able to locate several victims. These individuals reported taking electronic devices to the UPS Store, in order to receive service from their wireless provider. The carriers, reported receiving empty packages.”

Police determined the UPS employees removed those phones from shipping packages and then sold them.

The suspects, identified as Aaron Terill Grier, Michael Gerard Parrish, Ryan Austin Patrick and Daniel Eugene Shawn Grier, were arrested, charged, and taken to Riverside Regional Jail pending their next court appearance in Colonial Heights General District Court, according to police.

Aaron Terill Grier, 20, of Hopewell

Charged with: Grand Larceny, Embezzlement, Conspiracy, and (3) three counts of Obtain Money by False Pretense.

Ryan Austin Patrick, 20, of Petersburg

Charged with Embezzlement, Conspiracy, and (3) three counts of Obtain Money by False Pretense.

Michael Gerard Parrish, 18, of Hopewell

Charged with Embezzlement, Conspiracy, and (3) three counts of Obtain Money by False Pretense.

Daniel Eugene Shawn Grier, 18, of Hopewell

Charged with Receiving Stolen Property, Conspiracy to Receive Stolen Property and (3) three counts of Obtain Money by False Pretense.

“Colonial Heights Police suspect there are more victims out there and we continue to investigate this crime,” the spokesperson said. “We ask anyone with information to contact Officer D.W. Aleshire at (804) 520-9300.”

