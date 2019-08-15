Track Storms moving through Virginia with Interactive Radar
Structure fire in Chesterfield possibly sparked by lightening strike

Posted 3:58 pm, August 15, 2019, by

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters are currently on scene fighting a structure fire in Chesterfield County.

The fire was reported in the 4800 block of Shepherds Mill Drive around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The flames broke out during a thunderstorm storm that passed through Chesterfield Thursday afternoon. Officials believe it could have possibly been sparked by a lightning strike.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

 

 

