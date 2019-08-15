× Structure fire in Chesterfield possibly sparked by lightening strike

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters are currently on scene fighting a structure fire in Chesterfield County.

The fire was reported in the 4800 block of Shepherds Mill Drive around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Units on scene of working incident for a Structure fire in the 4800 block of Shepherds Mill Dr. @NBC12 @CBS6 @CBS6 @CFEMSPIO — Captain J A Harvey (@ltcfde7) August 15, 2019

The flames broke out during a thunderstorm storm that passed through Chesterfield Thursday afternoon. Officials believe it could have possibly been sparked by a lightning strike.