Structure fire in Chesterfield possibly sparked by lightening strike
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters are currently on scene fighting a structure fire in Chesterfield County.
The fire was reported in the 4800 block of Shepherds Mill Drive around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The flames broke out during a thunderstorm storm that passed through Chesterfield Thursday afternoon. Officials believe it could have possibly been sparked by a lightning strike.
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.