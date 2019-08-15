RICHMOND, Va. — Strong storms moved through Central Virginia Thursday afternoon. Scroll down for live updates from Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel and the CBS 6 Weather Team.
Flood Advisory in effect for parts of metro-Richmond
-
Severe weather possible Tuesday as temperatures near triple digits
-
Update on Friday severe storm threat
-
Wettest day cancels some Fourth of July fireworks shows
-
Storms with heavy rain, damaging winds possible Thursday evening
-
All eyes on the Northern Gulf this week
-
-
Here’s the August temperature and rain outlook
-
When we could see 95° to 100° feels-like temps this week
-
July begins with a break from the heat before hotter, more humid weather returns
-
A few severe storms Thursday
-
Barry becomes a hurricane
-
-
Staying muggy with some storms around this weekend
-
Excessive Heat Warning: Heat index will surpass 110 in some parts of Central Virginia
-
Here’s when the wet and humid pattern will break