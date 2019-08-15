State police recover more than 300k stolen in Spotsylvania schools phishing scam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police have recovered more than half of $600,000 stolen from Spotsylvania County Public Schools in a “complex” phishing scam.

School officials gave more than $600,000 to a scammer who they believed was the contractor who just installed in a blue football field at Courtland High School.

The money, which was a partial payment for the football field, was generated from a County bond approved by voters and sent to the bogus email account.

State police began their cyber investigation on August 1 and have been working with local and state law enforcement in other states to track down the fraudulent deposits made into accounts at multiple banks.

The VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Culpeper Field Office reclaimed more than $300,000 as a result of extensive investigative efforts, said a state police spokesperson.

Beginning Thursday, August 15, state police will be hand over checks to the Spotsylvania County Treasurer's Office totaling $347,010.39.

More checks are expected next week.

“State police are still pursuing the case and several individuals associated with the scam. No charges or arrests have been made at this stage of the ongoing investigation,” said the spokesperson.

State police are also investigating two other potential cyber phishing scams involving county employees, but there is no evidence to suggest any of the three incidents are connected at this time.