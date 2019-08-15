× ‘Small electrical disturbance’ at Richard Bland College draws 15 fire crews

PETERSBURG, Va. — What was initially a call for a fire at Richard Bland College in Petersburg turned out to be a minor electrical disturbance with no flames.

According to the college, a small fan in an IT room in the college’s gym overheated, causing smoke to trigger the building’s fire alarm.

Around 9 p.m., 15 crews from Dinwiddie, Petersburg, and Prince George Fire and EMT crews arrived at the college.

There were no flames, only smoke, according to college officials. No one was in the building and there are no reported injuries.

Damage to IT equipment is still being assessed.