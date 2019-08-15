Shaynefully Delicious Creamy Chicken and Mushrooms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our very own Shayne Rogers joined us in the kitchen once again to share an awesome and easy chicken and mushroom creation!

Recipe:

1 lb. skinless boneless chicken thighs

8 oz. sliced Cremini mushrooms

2 T butter

2 T olive oil

2 garlic cloves, crushed

¼ c parsley, chopped

2 t dried thyme, sub 2 T fresh thyme

salt and pepper

½ c chicken broth

½ c heavy whipping cream

¼ c sour cream

Roasted broccoli as a side

Heat half of the butter and half of the olive oil in a heavy skillet.

Season the chicken thighs and sear in batches until browned on all sides. Remove from skillet and set aside.

Add the rest of the butter and oil to the skillet and cook the mushrooms until they are browned and crispy.

Add the garlic, herbs and chicken stock and deglaze the pan, scraping all of the good stuff from the bottom of the pan.

Add the cream and sour cream and simmer until sauce starts to thicken. Do not boil, as cream could split.

Return the chicken thighs to the pan and toss through the sauce.

Cook for five more minutes. Store, covered, in the refrigerator for up a week.