Track Storms moving through Virginia with Interactive Radar
SEVERE WEATHER ALERT: Click here for watches and warnings

Police body cam video shows Yankees GM Brian Cashman pulled over at gunpoint

Posted 12:02 pm, August 15, 2019, by

New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman had a tense encounter with police from Darien, Connecticut, on Friday.

Luckily for Cashman, it was a case of mistaken identity.

Police body camera video released on Wednesday shows what happened.

Cashman’s Jeep Wrangler had recently been stolen, and he’d just picked it up from police. He was taking it to Norwalk, Connecticut, to get it processed by police there. However, the vehicle had not yet been removed from the stolen vehicle list.

Officers had earlier received a call about a suspect driving a white jeep — and when they ran Cashman’s plates, the vehicle came up as stolen.

Police intercepted Cashman and ordered him out of his car at gunpoint.

In the video, Cashman can be seen backing up with his hands raised toward a police officer who is pointing a weapon at him.

After they checked Cashman’s identity, the officers apologized and he was released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.