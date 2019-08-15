Officers free trapped raccoon after ‘burglary’ of high school vending machine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — You win some, you lose some.

One Florida raccoon made a critical mistake when trying to steal snacks from a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School: it didn't think of an exit plan.

"This gentleman was apprehended today while committing a burglary of a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School," the Volusia County Sheriff's Office posted to Twitter Wednesday.

Deputy Danny Clifton called in Deltona Animal Control and wheeled the machine outside with a dolly.

In a video shared later that morning, crews opened the front of the vending machine and the snack machine stowaway scampered off to freedom.

"He's off to his next adventure," the sheriff's office said.