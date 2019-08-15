Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va- Where was the lost colony? Do you know what tipped the balance in the Civil War? You can amaze your friends with the answers and more from Dan Robert’s newest book ‘Master American History in 1 Minute a Day”. Dan, Executive Producer and Host of “A Moment in Time”, joined us live this morning to talk about his mission in teaching America about our history. Book is available for purchase at https://www.amazon.com/Master-American-History-Minute-Day/dp/1641701234/ref=sr_1_15?crid=6V0WWBORNTTS&keywords=master+american+history+in+one+minute+a+day&qid=1565879338&s=gateway&sprefix=master+america%2Cdigital-music%2C156&sr=8-15 .